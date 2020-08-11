Fuck Medium.

Fuck their dickbars. Fuck their randomized CSS names. Fuck their putting things behind a paywall, and claiming that membership “is an optional subscription that is not required in order to read and write.” And most of all, fuck them for suggesting that you can continue to read an article after signing up for an account, only to make you find out that you will need to pay for this anyway. Fuck their model for measuring writers’ earning based on the time of readers spend reading.

And fuck the writers who just assume they can someday make big money from writing a “Publication” on Medium. Fuck the “writers” who create shit content, and fuck those who have decent materials but rather let them rot in the puddle of shit copy-and-paste or meme-infused content from other “writers.”

For the actual writers out there — if you have even an ounce of character, go put your writings on Wordpress or Ghost Pro, or Microblog.

Fuck Medium: The How-to

Enough with the rants. Let’s look at how to read on Medium.com for free forever.

Option 1 is “Incognito Mode.”

Medium, as of August 2020, allows you to read three articles for free without signing up for an account. Without an account, Medium uses your browser’s cookies to remember how many “free articles” you have left.

Incognito Mode will clear the cookies for each session (a.k.a. each browser window or tab), essentially making websites have no memories of the users. Have an article to check out but ran out of free articles? Just copy and paste the link to a browser window in Incognito Mode. On your Mac, just hit ⌘⇧N in Safari or Chrome.

Option 2 is content blockers.